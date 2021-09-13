Intersect Capital LLC Buys 764 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

