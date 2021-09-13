Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

