Intersect Capital LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUMN opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

