Intersect Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

