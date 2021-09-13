Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth $8,065,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 27.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 104,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

