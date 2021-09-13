Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

ISNPY opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

