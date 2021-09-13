Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $376.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

