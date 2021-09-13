Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,023% compared to the average daily volume of 223 call options.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.71. 120,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,392. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $327.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.