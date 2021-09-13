Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 80.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

