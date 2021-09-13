IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $290.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by Argus from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.11.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $260.50 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.38 and a 200-day moving average of $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

