Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Holdings Boosted by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals accounts for 18.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 0.94% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $19,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 86,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

