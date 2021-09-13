iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

