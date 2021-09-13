iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Epstein & White Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 7.1% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $27,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.