iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 50.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU opened at $50.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.