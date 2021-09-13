iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.