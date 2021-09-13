iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,772,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWL stock opened at $107.13 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.