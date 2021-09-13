iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $149.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

