iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $573,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $5,382,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $262.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $188.81 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.