iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,147,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 654,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 187,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.