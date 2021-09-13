Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) is American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 2.9% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

