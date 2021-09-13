Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,034. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $130.55 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

