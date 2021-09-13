Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,552 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 3.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $242,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,715,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.91. 14,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.