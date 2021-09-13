Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $18.11 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $300.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $176.49 and a 52-week high of $309.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

