Jetcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $488,272.94 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $488,272.94 and approximately $71,248.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00150181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

