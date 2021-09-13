JMP Securities Trims Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price to $20.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -181.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

