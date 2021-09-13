John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.83 ($4.30).
WG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 226.20 ($2.96). The company had a trading volume of 629,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.31.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
