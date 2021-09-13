John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.83 ($4.30).

WG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 226.20 ($2.96). The company had a trading volume of 629,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.31.

In related news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,228 shares of company stock worth $981,306 in the last quarter.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

