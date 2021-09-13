Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.87. 310,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.