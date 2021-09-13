Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by South State Corp

South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $166.90. 94,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $439.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

