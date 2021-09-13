JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

