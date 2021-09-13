JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 176,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,458,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,053,000. South State Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 157,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 12,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPM traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.80. 426,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,652,624. The company has a market cap of $477.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

