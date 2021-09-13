JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Stock Position Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $99.44 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68.

