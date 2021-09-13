JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,121 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 123,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

