Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 646.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $322,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Century Communities by 44.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Century Communities by 30.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $309,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCS opened at $67.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

