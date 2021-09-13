Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yandex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,505,000 after purchasing an additional 143,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yandex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,971,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yandex by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,350,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

