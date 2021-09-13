Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.14 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $252.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

