Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 522,891 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,891 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,681,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

