Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 82,657 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,657 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

