K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$11.75 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.77 and a one year high of C$9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.74.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

