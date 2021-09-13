Kava.io Reaches Market Capitalization of $569.34 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $569.34 million and $95.17 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $6.23 or 0.00013754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00117606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.54 or 0.00604273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00018318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00043466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.45 or 0.02442065 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 144,470,780 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

