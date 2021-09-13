Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Acquires £85,000 in Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Michael Carvill purchased 20,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £476.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 426.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 426.59. Kenmare Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 466 ($6.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

