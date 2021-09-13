KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.