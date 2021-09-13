Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,774,000. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

