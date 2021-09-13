Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

