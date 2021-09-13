KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00154163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042061 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

