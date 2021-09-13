KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 24.2% Lower This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $11.23 or 0.00025072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $900.03 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00153415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

