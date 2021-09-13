Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $66.66 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

