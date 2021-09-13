Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 657.50 ($8.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 642.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 785 ($10.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.