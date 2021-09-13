Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $173.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

