Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSGOF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

