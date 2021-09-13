Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $37.39

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.39, but opened at $36.60. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 1,061 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

